Student Leader To MP To Education Minister: Pralhad Joshi's Journey

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, is counted among the BJP's most experienced and trusted leaders, sources said.

Pradhan stepped down amid protests over exam paper leaks.

Joshi is currently Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, as well as Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy. In his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Joshi began his political journey through student politics and organisational work in Karnataka.

He has been elected MP from the southern state's Dharwad constituency multiple times in a row. He has also served as the BJP's chief in Karnataka.

Joshi was re-elected to the Lok Sabha for a third term in 2014, the year the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge after two terms of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

The Union minister is known for his contributions to both the BJP's organisational and parliamentary affairs. His long association with the BJP's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), makes him an important leader of the party.

Just yesterday, Joshi had said the government was committed to protecting the interests of students and accused "anti-social elements" of attempting to exploit the CJP-led protest. The Centre showed genuine concern and sensitivity towards students and consistently worked to strengthen the education system and secure the future of young people, Joshi told reporters in Delhi on Friday.

"The Modi government has always stood with students and the youth. It remains committed to taking strict action against any irregularities or injustices that affect their future," Joshi had said.