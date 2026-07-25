Tear Gas Containers And Hope For A Better Future: The Duality Of Protest

Helmets strapped on, bulletproof jackets secured, and tear gas containers hanging from their shoulders, tens of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stood guard near Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro station exactly 48 hours ago.

In front of them stood a man in his late-20s, holding up a hand-painted poster demanding quality education, healthcare, employment, justice, social security and a clean environment.

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"We are not here to spread hate. We are here to ask for what every citizen deserves," the poster read.

A few hundred metres away, towards Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in the capital, the mood was markedly different. The famous Bollywood song "Rang De Basanti", which loosely translates to "paint me yellow" - a colour of spring and sacrifice, famously worn by freedom fighters - played on a speaker with young men dancing to it.

Is it a protest or a concert, one may wonder.

"Art, including music, is a medium of expression against oppression," said a 32-year-old protester who chose to remain anonymous. "From Faiz Ahmad Faiz's famous poem - "Bol, ke lab azaad hain tere (Speak, for your lips are free) - to the Italian resistance anthem 'Bella Ciao', people across continents and over centuries have used songs and poetry to keep the morale high in the face of dissent and idea of resistance flowing."

Thodi si dhool meri dharti ki, mere watan ki

Thodi si khushboo bauraai si mast pawan ki

Thodi si dhaunkni waali dhak-dhak, dhak-dhak, dhak-dhak saansein

Jinmein ho junoon-junoon woh boondein laal lahu ki

The same song played 48 hours later. This time to celebrate the "victory of democracy."

Beginning Of A Movement

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post of Union Education Minister today. The resignation follows over a month-long protest.

Over the last 36 days, students, parents, working professionals and retirees left their homes, studies, jobs and daily routines and travelled to New Delhi to stand in solidarity with students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and reforms in the education system.

It all began on June 6 when Abhijeet Dipke, a former student of Boston University, flew to India to lead a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar under the banner of his satirical political group, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The demand was clear: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign and take accountability.

The 30-year-old leader took the demonstration to cities across India. Gradually, it grew into a nationwide movement, pushing CJP to start over a month-long sit-in protest beginning June 20. The protest gained further momentum on June 28 after climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk joined with an indefinite hunger strike, which ended on July 23.

All For A Resignation?

Short answer: No.

Long answer: Dipke held Pradhan responsible for the death of more than 20 students following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. CJP demanded accountability for paper leaks and student suicides following exam breaches, and compensation to the families of victims.

The government today assured CJP that police cases filed against students would be withdrawn, no action would be taken against them in future, and maximum compensation as per rules and regulations would be given to the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak.

CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "The government has accepted all our demands after 36 days of protest. We urge everyone to peacefully withdraw from the protest sites. Our demands were not radical but basic, and the government has now accepted them."

Beyond Resignation, Protesters Demand Education Reforms

"Resignation is the starting point," said 19-year-old Yash Sethi from Ballabgarh in neighbouring Haryana. Sethi travelled to New Delhi after he saw videos of protesters being lathicharged during 'Chalo Sansad', a parliament march organised on July 20 as part of the protest.

Sethi appeared for NEET in 2025 and 2026. This year, he scored 550 marks, but the paper was leaked. In the re-NEET, his marks dropped to 450.

"It takes a year to prepare for an exam like NEET. After a year-long preparation, when you write an exam and keep your books aside thinking you are past that entrance test phase, it takes a lot from within to pick them up and try again. Build that hope again. After the news of the paper leak broke, I couldn't pick up the books for a week. I was suicidal at one point," Sethi said during an interview with NDTV at the protest site he came to without telling his parents.

Sethi has no plans to appear for NEET again, but he questions the sanctity of exams in the country.

"If I give any competitive exam in the future, who will take accountability if the paper is leaked or the answer sheets are sold?" he asked, adding "Education is for sale now."

Sitting next to Sethi, 30-year-old Alina from Uttar Pradesh played a video on her phone to show how a mobile phone, internet access and a room were allegedly provided to students to copy from during exams in exchange of Rs 20,000. Alina claims it happened during a law exam in Moradabad in 2024.

"Our education system is beyond repair. We need a complete overhaul. I'm here for education reform," she said.

Giving another example of how only the rich are getting education while the poor struggle to pass a single exam, Alina claimed that students who bribe teachers are assured full attendance and 'pass' on their marksheets while those who are regular to classes and write their own papers are marked 'fail.'

"Many families borrow money to send their children to coaching for NEET, buy an exam form and purchase a train ticket to travel to the examination centre. All this with a hope that with education, their children will lift them out of poverty. When exams are leaked, it is not just a student who loses hope, but also the family. The financial burden is an add on," said another protester at the site.

Jaya, a Delhi University teacher, believes students' demands are basic - an assurance that the next exam won't be leaked.

"Dialogue and debate is the heart of democracy. Decisions are made without any discussion. For example, the National Education Policy (NEP) was rolled out. Now it is time we take suggestions from the students and teachers, the stakeholders, and revise the NEP."

People's Service

As you take a walk inside the protest site, you will be met with volunteers distributing glasses to protect oneself from tear gas shells, picking up waste, and fanning people. Some had set up medical camps offering first aid, and essentials like sanitary pads.

Goggles to protect one from tear gas shells.

"I was sitting idle so I thought let me fan people," said Vivek, who had travelled from Munger in Bihar to extend his support to students.

A doctor with experience in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and trauma care, Vivek said he can help stitch wounds. "Currently, there are many doctors at the camp, so I came here to fan people amid humidity."

Vivek was staying at the tents set up at the protest site and came with a one-way ticket.

"I told my HOD at Raksha Deep Hospital that I'm going for our country and I may return in a week or a month. You may cut my salary if you like," Vivek said with a big smile on his face.

Navya, a 28-year-old marketing professional, has been coming for almost a week and helping keep the protest site clean.

"I'm here for the next generation," said Navya as her friend wielded a broom while she stood with a garbage bag in her hands. "We cannot deny the loopholes in the education system. We are not asking for anything unreasonable. Twenty deaths have been counted, but what about those who have not been documented? I'm here for the cause."

Navya, Vivek, Yash, and Alina are among the thousands of people who gathered at Jantar Mantar or held demonstrations across the country over the last month. While CJP's demands have been met and the resignation they sought has arrived, the needle is stuck on reforms.

"We need to work on reforms. A nation isn't built by resignation alone. There should be reform in education, and further work should be done on that," said Sonam Wangchuk in an interview with the news agency ANI.

Will the government be able to put a full stop to exam leaks? That is a question only time can answer.