Man Compares Rs 40 LPA Bengaluru Job With Mountain Life, Says Surroundings Shape Thinking

Many people believe that a high-paying job in a big city is the key to a successful life. However, an IIT Kanpur alumnus said that moving to a small mountain town after leaving his full-time job gave him a different perspective on success, happiness, and the way people see themselves.

Taking to LinkedIn, Arjav Modi compared life in India's startup capital with his experience of spending the past four months in a small mountain town.

In his post, Arjav described two different versions of a 27-year-old professional. He said one lives in Bengaluru, earns around Rs 40 lakh per annum, travels by Uber every day and orders groceries through Zepto, a lifestyle that many people consider ideal.

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However, he said such an environment can also lead to constant comparison. He wrote that seeing very young people around can make someone feel that their best years are over, that they are behind in life compared to 21-year-olds, and that they feel lonely and sad.

Arjav then described life in a mountain village. He said a 27-year-old living there earns less than half of what a friend in Bengaluru earns, travels on a scooty or walks, and goes vegetable shopping while enjoying the sunset with their partner.

He said the change in surroundings also changes a person's outlook. He wrote that people around him are mostly over 30, are doing well in life, are happy and cheerful, make others feel welcomed and comfortable, and make him feel that his best years are still ahead of him.

He said the observations were based on his own experience after spending four months in the small mountain town that he now calls home. He added that where a person lives decides how they think and function.

In the comments section, Arjav clarified that he was not asking people to leave cities and move to the mountains.