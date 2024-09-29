Bengaluru Startup CEO Reveals Co-Founder's Intense Work Routine: 'Coding Until 2 am'

Tushar S, the co-founder of Vaani, a startup developing human-like Voice AI systems, recently shared the crazy work schedule of his co-founder Abhinash Khare. In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, the Bengaluru-based CEO said that Abhinash has been tirelessly working 18-hour days, for the past seven months, often from 8 am to 2 am, to drive the company's growth. He even sleeps just three feet away from his computer to maximize efficiency. Skipping morning routines, he dives straight into research and coding. The CEO acknowledged that this level of commitment isn't typical, but emphasized that startup life, especially without external funding, demands pushing boundaries.

He again clarified that he wasn't glorifying the hustle, but rather highlighting the extraordinary efforts required to succeed in the startup ecosystem.

''I am aware that the priorities might be a little off and neither glorifying the hustle, but he's willing to push the boundaries because we know what's at stake. Building a start-up is tough. Building a start-up without any resources or funding is tougher. Building a start-up by quitting a high-paying (and I mean CRAZY high-paying) job with no external backing? That's next-level.'' he wrote.

''I've seen Abhinash do all of this.. quietly, tirelessly, and with that messy hair we all love. He's the real engine behind Vaani. While most people talk about the hustle, my cofounder lives it. He's proof that passion, grit, and a bit of madness are what it takes to build something groundbreaking,'' he added.

See the full post here:



The post sparked a heated debate on LinkedIn, with many users expressing concerns that he was glorifying and promoting a toxic work culture. Many argued that celebrating 18-hour workdays and sleeping next to one's computer sets an unhealthy and unsustainable standard.

One user wrote, ''This kind of grinding is toxic work culture and I don't see any point in praising it in public. I understand how hard it is to bootstrap a startup but at the same time it's important to focus on sustainable and organic growth rather than grinding to slow death.''

Another stated, ''This is the new way of praising toxic culture. A good-rested mind and body can do wonders, as a co-founder you should try to reduce the workload on him even if he wants to do it! think in the long term!''

A third added, ''Someday you guys will understand, we have our whole lives to build companies, but a small window of opportunities to build a strong physique. Testosterone peaks at 30, post that it's all ageing and an uphill battle. I meet many dollar millionaires every day who regret their hustles done too early missing out on their youth.''