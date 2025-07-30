Video: US Entrepreneur Enjoys North Karnataka Cuisine In Bengaluru, Calls It "Healthy And Flavorful"

Bert Mueller, the American entrepreneur behind the popular food chain California Burrito, was recently spotted relishing North Karnataka cuisine in Bengaluru. A video shared on Instagram by the food channel Bengaluru Servd shows Mr Mueller enjoying a traditional North Karnataka-style thali at the iconic vegetarian restaurant, Kamat. In the clip, the entrepreneur appears visibly delighted as he praises the meal's variety and freshness. He also fondly recalls his first visit to the eatery in 2014, prompted by a recommendation from his chartered accountant. "I was new to the city back then. The experience stuck with me," he says.

Describing the meal, Mr Mueller says, "This plate is full of fresh vegetables, crispy salads, and vibrant flavours. The butter melting over the Jowar rotti is incredible, especially when paired with the eggplant curry."

"There are several places across Bengaluru serving similar food, but this one hits differently. It's the best," he said, adding, "After eating a meal like this, hitting the gym is out of the question."

Further, the entrepreneur pointed out the generous servings of buttermilk that accompany the thali. "We don't usually get this kind of variety in thalis, especially this many vegetables. It's healthy, filling, and flavorful," he noted.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 300,000 views and over 13,000 comments.

"Am I delusional or is everyone else actually seeing an American nail the pronunciation of Basavanagudi," commented one user. "And he has definitely mastered the Indian nod with little little! Fab," wrote another.

"Bert you're more Indian than us Indians," quipped a third user. "Bro brought Mexican food to India and he's enjoying our culture and food to the fullest," said one user.

"lol my boy has mastered the art of the desi headnod," commented another.

Also Read | Video: Kerala Man's Tombstone QR Code Gives A Peek Into His Life, Internet Calls It "Lovely Concept"

Notably, Mr Mueller's connection with India began in 2010 during a study abroad programme in Jaipur. He was staying with a local host family when a classmate shared homemade Mexican food with them. Their enthusiastic response contrasted with the lukewarm reaction to the American snacks Mr Mueller had brought himself. That moment, he says, sparked the idea of launching a Mexican-style food venture in India.

So, after completing his education in the US, Mr Mueller raised $250,000 (roughly Rs 2 crore) from family and friends. In 2012, he returned to India and opened the first California Burrito outlet in Bengaluru, choosing the city for its cosmopolitan, IT-savvy population that he believed would be open to global cuisines.