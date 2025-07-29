Video: Kerala Man's Tombstone QR Code Gives A Peek Into His Life, Internet Calls It "Lovely Concept"

A video showing a QR code embedded on a tombstone at a cemetery in Kerala has gone viral, stirring curiosity and debate online. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a visitor at a cemetery scanning the QR code embedded in a tombstone. "I saw something at the cemetery today... and I couldn't believe it," reads the text overlay. Upon scanning the code, a website pops up. The individual clicks on it, following which they are directed to a page that not only provides basic information about the person, but also includes details about their profession and family.

The website features tabs such as bio, memories and a timeline of the person. "His memory. His family. His legacy. Right there on my phone," reads another text overlay as the person scrolls through the website. The page also includes a few pictures of the deceased man, along with information about his spouse, children, grandchildren, and even in-laws.

Watch the video below:

Moreover, as the clip played further, a unique feature popped up showing a visitor log where those paying respects to the grave could digitally record their presence by leaving their names. "This isn't just a grave. It's a story that lives on," the text overlay reads at the end of the video.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 10,000 likes and over 1.6 million views. In the comments section, users expressed varied views. While some expressed admiration, others expressed privacy concerns.

"I don't know about others.... But I need one such tombstone," wrote one user. Another commented, "Lovely concept."

Also Read | Indian Woman Who Was Told She'll Never Make It To Google Now Works At The Tech Giant. See Viral Post

However, one user wrote, "Already a privacy concern, while you are doing it, they are sharing the photos with the public, and it can be used in very bad ways with AI nowadays."

"Some people could misuse such info," commented another.

Meanwhile, in another similar instance, a QR code was placed on a tombstone of a doctor, who died young at just 26. The parents of Dr Ivin Francis decided to place the QR code on the tomb of the youngster at St Joseph Church, Kuriyachira, in the central Kerala district to give people a glimpse into his world. His family from Kuriyachira designed a web page containing all the works of Ivin and linked it with the QR code.

Ivin's unfortunate death came in 2021 when he collapsed and died while playing badminton.