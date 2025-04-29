"India Feels Like Home": US Man Builds Rs 196 Crore Burrito Empire In Bengaluru

Over a decade ago, American entrepreneur Bert Mueller took a bold step, he moved to Bengaluru with a dream to introduce Mexican-inspired cuisine to Indian palates. Today, his food chain California Burrito has grown into a nationwide brand with 103 outlets across India and an annual revenue of Rs 196 crore (as of 2024).

Speaking to CNBC Make It, Mueller, now in his mid-30s, reflectd on his journey from the United States to India. "I don't have an exit date planned in my mind. I love India. India feels like home to me, and being home, you don't think so much about leaving," he said.

Mueller's connection with India began in 2010 during a study abroad programme in Jaipur. He was staying with a local host family when a classmate shared homemade Mexican food with them. Their enthusiastic response contrasted with the lukewarm reaction to the American snacks Mueller had brought himself. That moment, he says, sparked the idea of launching a Mexican-style food venture in India.

After completing his education in the US, Mueller raised $250,000 (roughly Rs 2 crore) from family and friends. In 2012, he returned to India and opened the first California Burrito outlet in Bengaluru, choosing the city for its cosmopolitan, IT-savvy population that he believed would be open to global cuisines.

The first store earned around $500,000 (approx. Rs 4 crore) in its debut year, encouraging expansion to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

But the road to success wasn't without hurdles. Mueller revealed that his first major challenge came from within his area manager, initially tasked with overseeing operations, was found to be dishonest and had plans to copy the brand. "The biggest challenge was that the person we had hired to run our entire operation turned out to be a very crooked individual," he said. The rival venture, he noted, eventually shut down.

Despite early setbacks, Mueller remained committed to building his brand in India. He now plans to invest in sustainable sourcing by growing the company's ingredients to meet the demands of its growing customer base.

From a single outlet to over 100 stores, Mueller's journey reflects a unique blend of cultural adaptation and entrepreneurial grit. As for going back to the US? That's not on his mind. "India gave me purpose, and I want to keep growing here."