Woman Calls Bengaluru "India's Europe" Despite Traffic, Internet Reacts

A woman's praise for Bengaluru has started a conversation on social media after she compared the city to Europe. In an Instagram video, she said Bengaluru stands out for its weather, natural beauty and employment opportunities, while also acknowledging its traffic problems.

The video was shared by Instagram user sukoon.se.batein, who spoke about why Bengaluru holds a special place for her. She said that if there is any place in India that feels like Europe, it is Bengaluru. She added that although many people might think she was exaggerating, she had visited many cities across India and found that while several were beautiful in terms of nature, Bengaluru offered everything in one place.

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According to her, the city has good employment opportunities and excellent weather. She also said that while traffic is a problem, the pleasant weather makes everything feel better. She concluded by giving Bengaluru a five out of five rating.

The video was shared with the caption that the creator is always in love with Bengaluru and feels connected to its vibe.

Bengaluru is often discussed online for its traffic congestion, high rents and fast-paced work culture. However, the woman's video presented a more affectionate view of the city, saying its weather and overall atmosphere outweigh its drawbacks.

Her remarks also reflected the feelings of many people who move to Bengaluru for work and gradually develop a strong emotional connection with the city.

Social Media Reaction

The clip has received several reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "So true."

Another user noted, "Bengaluru is best."

"When weather is good everything else is good," added a third user.