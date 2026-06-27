Delhi Woman Drives Porsche In Indian Attire, Internet Calls Her A 'Desi Baddie'

A video featuring a Delhi-based woman driving a convertible Porsche while dressed in traditional attire has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking conversations online. The clip shows content creator Nikki Dahiya confidently behind the wheel of a red Porsche, dressed in a salwar kameez with her dupatta covering her head.

The visual contrast between the high-performance luxury sports car and her traditional outfit has resonated strongly with viewers. The video has garnered over a million views, with many users reacting positively to the unexpected pairing.

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Viral Video Grabs Attention

Nikki Dahiya, who has a following of over 1.8 million on Instagram, is known for creating content around luxury cars. While she has shared similar videos in the past, this particular clip has stood out due to its distinct visual appeal and relatability.

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Social media users were quick to respond, with several referring to her as a "desi baddie" in the comments. Many also appreciated her confident driving and the effortless way in which she handled the car.

Porsche 718 Boxster

The car in the video is a Porsche 718 Boxster. The convertible model was discontinued in India in 2024, having originally been introduced in 2017 at a starting price of Rs 81.63 lakh (ex-showroom). It was powered by a 2.0-litre engine that delivered 298 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, offering strong performance. Both models could accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and had a top speed of 275 kmph. Power was transmitted through a seven-speed automatic PDK gearbox.