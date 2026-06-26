Toyota Fortuner Owner Gives Old SUV A Next-Gen Makeover: Video

A Toyota Fortuner owner has given their SUV a visual update by installing a body kit that makes it look like the next-generation model. The modification details revealed in a video shared by Auto Gallery on Instagram show how aftermarket upgrades continue to remain popular among Fortuner owners.

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner lookalike features a premium aftermarket body kit designed for the current-generation Fortuner and Hilux. As part of the transformation, several original components, including the headlamps, grille, bumper, bonnet, and fenders, have been replaced.

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The updated front fascia adopts a more upright design, closely resembling the next-generation Fortuner seen in select international markets. It features a large rectangular grille with honeycomb inserts, new LED headlamps, and a redesigned bumper with a wide air dam and faux skid plate. The fog lamps are positioned lower on the bumper, further enhancing the rugged appearance.

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Additional updates include a new bonnet, revised fenders, and prominent wheel-arch cladding. The SUV also gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels borrowed from the Fortuner Legender, along with a dual-tone exterior finish with a contrasting black roof.

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While the front sees a comprehensive overhaul, the side profile remains largely unchanged. At the rear, the updates are relatively limited. The SUV gets aftermarket LED tail lamps with a connected light bar and dynamic lighting elements, along with a revised rear bumper and added body cladding.

Inside, the cabin has been reworked with a dual-tone black and light-brown theme. The owner has also added new door pads with ambient lighting, a rewrapped steering wheel, and a larger 13-inch aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system.

Although the modified SUV closely resembles the next-generation Fortuner at the front, the rear design is different from the actual production model. The upcoming Fortuner is likely to feature sleeker LED tail lamps while retaining its characteristic boxy stance.