Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Coming With Ventilated Seats, Turbo-Petrol, & Underbody CNG

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to launch the Brezza facelift in India. While the company has not officially announced the model yet, the SUV has been spotted testing on several occasions. These sightings suggest that the exterior updates will be relatively subtle, but the facelift is going to bring significant improvements in both features and powertrain options.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo-Petrol Engine

The most significant update for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift will be under the hood. Sources accessed by NDTV Automate have confirmed that the SUV will get a second petrol engine option. This will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered alongside the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. The turbo-petrol engine is currently employed in the Fronx.

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The smaller engine will also bring tax benefits due to its sub-1200 cc displacement. Its tuning may differ from the Fronx, where the unit produces 100 hp and 147 Nm of peak torque. If Maruti increases the output, it could make the Brezza more appealing to enthusiasts as well. The current NA engine available on the SUV offers 103 hp and 136 Nm.

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Underbody CNG

Another major update will be an underbody-mounted CNG setup. Previous spy shots have also confirmed the presence of cylinders mounted beneath the floor, which should help improve practicality and free up more luggage space. This is a significant advantage for buyers of CNG vehicles. The automaker has already used a similar setup in the Victoris.

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Feature Upgrade

Apart from the mechanical changes, the feature list is also expected to see notable upgrades. According to confirmed details shared with NDTV Automate, the Brezza facelift will get ventilated front seats. This feature will likely be limited to higher variants, but it is a welcome addition, especially since several rivals already offer it. With this, the SUV is also likely to get powered adjustment for the front seats, which has been missing on the SUV until now.