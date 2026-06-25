Amitabh Bachchan Drives 635 HP Defender Octa At 83 Years Old: Video

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, but he's rarely seen driving any of them. That changed when the 83-year-old actor was spotted behind the wheel of a Land Rover Defender Octa. What makes the sighting even more special is that he wasn't driving the standard SUV, but the top-spec Octa variant, the most powerful and off-road-focused version of the Defender lineup.

Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Driving Defender

Celebrities Who Own Defender

The Land Rover Defender is one of the most popular luxury SUVs among celebrities. This popularity is backed by its dominating presence and opulent cabin. To name a few, the SUV is owned by Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and others. The one Big B is driving is owned by his son Abhishek Bachchan.

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Land Rover Defender Octa

Sitting at the top of the Defender lineup, the Octa was launched in India in 2025 at Rs 2.59 crore (ex-showroom). Based on the 110 body style of the SUV, it has a more robust appearance thanks to a larger grille, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tyres. The one that Amitabh Bachchan is driving is the Petra Copper colour of the SUV. Besides this, it also gets Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, and Faroe Green paint schemes.

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On the inside, the special version is similar to the standard variants but with a few extra elements like a larger 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, semi-aniline leather upholstery, and a mini-fridge in the centre console, among other things.

The highlight of Amitabh Bachchan's Defender Octa is a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine under the hood. The unit is tuned to produce 635 hp of power and 750 Nm of torque, which can be increased to 800 in off-road launch mode. The mill works in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, transferring power to all four wheels. Using this power, the SUV can go from standstill to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 kmph.