Range Rover SV Ultra Launched In India At Rs 3.8 Crore

Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover SV Ultra in India at Rs 3.8 crore (ex-showroom), making it the new flagship of the Range Rover line-up. Positioned above the existing SV models, the Ultra is aimed at offering bespoke materials, an immersive in-cabin experience and a more exclusive visual identity.

Range Rover SV Ultra: Design

On the outside, the Range Rover SV Ultra stands out with an exclusive Titan Silver paint option. Key trim pieces are finished in Satin Platinum and Silver Chrome, including the Range Rover badging, grille surround, wheel inserts and skid plates.

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The SUV rides on 22-inch alloy wheels with hubcaps bearing an 'inverted R' Range Rover logo, emphasising its special-edition status. Buyers can also opt for 23-inch wheels as an optional upgrade if they want an even more imposing stance.

Range Rover SV Ultra: Cabin

Inside, the SV Ultra introduces a new Orchid White and Cinder Grey colour scheme. This is complemented by rattan palm wood veneer and gloss-white ceramic finishes on various trim pieces, giving the cabin a lounge-like feel.

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Illuminated SV Ultra sill plates add to the sense of occasion when you step in, but the biggest talking point is the new electrostatic sound system. It uses 21 thin-film speakers embedded in places such as the headrests, seatbacks and headliner. These work in tandem with Range Rover's Body and Soul Seat and Sensory Floor haptic systems to deliver a more immersive audio and vibration-based experience, designed to make every journey feel more personalised.

Range Rover SV Ultra: Features And Comfort

Beyond its bespoke materials, the Range Rover SV Ultra retains a comprehensive feature set. It comes equipped with a 13.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 13.7-inch digital driver's display and 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens, ensuring that both front and rear passengers have access to high-resolution information and media.

A heated steering wheel, powered rear sunblinds, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and an air purifier are also included. Additionally, all seats are electrically adjustable and offer heating, ventilation, massage and memory functions, so every occupant can fine-tune their seating position and comfort levels.

Range Rover SV Ultra: Engine

The Range Rover SV Ultra is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 producing 540 hp, paired with a mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 4.9 seconds, and its top speed is rated at 261 kmph.

Standard hardware includes adaptive suspension, all-wheel steering and a full suite of drive and terrain modes, ensuring that the SV Ultra matches its luxury credentials with genuine performance and capability.