2026 Land Rover Defender Breaks Cover With New Vertex Variant

Land Rover has updated the Defender lineup for 2026 with a broader feature set, new styling options and an urban-focused Vertex variant. The refreshed range is now open for orders in global markets, with deliveries expected to begin later. An India launch is likely as well, although Land Rover has not confirmed a timeline yet.

New Vertex Variant Leads The Update

The biggest change for 2026 is the Defender Vertex, a new variant positioned alongside the Defender X trims. It is offered in 90, 110 and 130 body styles and is the first non-Octa Defender to receive a major exterior redesign.

Also Read: Kia's Latest Teaser Gives Fresh Hints Of Syros EV, Sorento Hybrid

The Vertex gets a larger front grille, revised front and rear bumpers in Carpathian Grey, updated fog lamps, yellow brake calipers and recovery eyes, body-coloured cladding and side sills, along with a Gloss Black roof spoiler. Land Rover has fitted 22-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels as standard, while 22-inch Gloss Black and 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels are also available.

Buyers can choose from Fuji White, Santorini Black, Woolstone Green, Borasco Grey, Carpathian Grey and Patagonia White matte paint. Matte and Gloss paint protection films are also on offer, with self-healing properties to help resist scratches and stone chips.

More Colours And Wider Customisation

Several of these exterior updates are not limited to the Vertex. Land Rover will extend them through the new Extended Exterior Pack for existing Defender variants. The Defender range also now includes 15 colour choices, among them the new Namib Orange finish.

Also Read: Watch: F1 Driver Ollie Bearman Moved To Tears After Driving Ayrton Senna's 1985 Lotus

The Defender Trophy Edition has been refreshed too, now available in Santorini Black with expanded interior customisation. The Defender Octa gains a new Woolstone Green exterior option as part of the broader update.

Cabin And Seating Changes

Inside, the 2026 Defender gets a new AI-powered "Hey Land Rover" voice assistant. Land Rover has also added an optional Technology Pack that includes a head-up display, Meridian surround sound system, camera-based IRVM and a domestic power socket.

A practical highlight is the new 6-seat configuration for the Defender 110. It uses second-row captain's chairs with armrests and manual recline, improving access to the third row while also creating additional storage space between the seats.

For the Vertex, upholstery options include Windsor Leather, Forged Textile and Ultrafabrics, offered in multiple colour combinations. The Defender Vertex 90 and 110 come with 3-zone climate control, a cabin air purifier and a domestic power socket, while the 130 upgrades to 4-zone climate control.

Also Read: New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLB EV Launch Gets The Green Light In India

Powertrain Revisions

Land Rover has also expanded the engine line-up. A new 3.0-litre 6-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, called the P380, joins the range with 380 hp and 550 Nm. In some markets, the earlier 2.0-litre P300 petrol has been replaced by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder unit producing 300 hp and 470 Nm.

The Defender Octa's BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 has been revised for emissions compliance, with output reduced from 635 hp to 540 hp. Torque remains at 750 Nm, while 0-100 kmph now takes 4.4 seconds instead of 3.8 seconds. Land Rover says the exhaust has been reworked for a deeper V8 sound. Meanwhile, the long-running 5.0-litre supercharged V8 has been discontinued in most markets, marking a notable shift in the Defender's performance strategy.