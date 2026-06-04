Tata Avinya EVs To Get Chery-JLR Freelander Platform, Launching From 2027

Tata Motors has revealed a major update for its upcoming premium electric vehicle lineup. The highly anticipated Tata Avinya EV range will now be based on the Chery-JLR Freelander platform, replacing the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) EMA architecture that was originally planned. The first model from the new Tata Avinya EV family is expected to arrive in India in 2027.

The Tata Avinya EV project has undergone a significant shift in strategy. Instead of using JLR's Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), Tata Motors has decided to adopt the Freelander platform developed by the Chery-Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) joint venture.

Also Read: 2026 BMW M2 Breaks Cover With Optional M xDrive AWD For The First Time

This move is expected to help Tata Motors reduce development costs, shorten production timelines, and bring the Tata Avinya EV range to market faster. The Freelander platform is already a modern and proven electric-vehicle architecture, allowing Tata Motors to focus more on software, connectivity, localisation, and the customer experience.

Tata Avinya X Will Lead The New EV Family

The first production model under the Tata Avinya EV programme will be the Tata Avinya X. Internally known as the P2 project, the Tata Avinya X is expected to enter prototype testing later this year before making its official market debut in 2027.

Reports suggest that the earlier P1 project has taken a back seat as Tata Motors prioritises the Tata Avinya X. The company is also believed to be working on a larger three-row premium electric SUV that could join the Tata Avinya EV lineup in the future.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Old Trucks, Buses To Be Phased Out Under Rs 5,041 Crore Plan

Battery Pack And Platform Details

The Tata Avinya EV models are expected to use battery packs ranging between 65 kWh and 80 kWh. These battery sizes should offer a balance between driving range, performance, and affordability.

According to reports, Tata Group's battery venture, Agratas, remains important for the brand's long-term plan. Tthe first Tata Avinya EV models could use batteries sourced from existing parters.ners. The company is also working on adapting the Freelander platform for Indian conditions with support from engineering teams across India, China, and the UK.

Production To Take Place In Tamil Nadu

Tata Motors has confirmed that the first Tata Avinya EV will be manufactured at the recently inaugurated TMPV-JLR facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu. The plant is expected to play a key role in the production and localisation of future Tata Avinya EV models.