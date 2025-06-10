Tata Motors To Launch 30 Models By FY30, 7 To Be All-New Nameplates

Tata Motors has revealed its future roadmap during its latest investor presentation, confirming the introduction of multiple new products in the market. Based on the latest announcement, the Indian automaker will launch up to 30 new products by FY30. This list includes 7 new nameplates and 23 new along with facelifts of the models currently on sale. With this, the automaker will have over 15 nameplates in its lineup covering various segments and powertrain options.

While Tata Motors still kept quiet on most of the details, they revealed that the focus will be on SUVs and new body types like coupes and crossovers, which are likely to gain more consumer traction. The Indian automaker also predicted that the MPV bodystyle is likely to see a sharp growth with increasing product offerings in the industry. This is because of the growing appeal of the models as family vehicles. Specifically, the MPV segment is likely to grow by up to 50 per cent in FY30 compared to FY25, while the SUVs will see a growth of up to 55 per cent.

Also Read: Jeep Offers Discount Worth Rs 3.90 Lakh In June'25, Check Deets

For FY26, the brand has already launched models like the latest iteration of the Tiago, Altroz Facelift, and Harrier.ev. Simultaneously, the automaker plans on diversifying the powertrain range of the Harrier and the Safari, which are on sale. Meanwhile, there are plans to launch the Sierra SUV into the market. The SUV is still under development, with multiple sightings of the camouflage-covered test mules.

The list of new nameplates also includes the Avinya range, which until now has been seen only in concept form. The name will likely be used on various body styles, bringing a new design language. The details are yet to be revealed, but we can expect it to have both ICE and EV powertrains. Apart from this, Tata Motors will also offer two new ICE products and EV products. The names and details are still under a veil.