Tata Motors Bets Big On Flexible Powertrains, Advanced Tech, And Safety: Mohan Savarkar

In a wide-ranging conversation, Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors, laid out the brand's evolving strategy across powertrain technologies, product development, and future-readiness, highlighting Tata's multi-pronged approach to mobility in India.

CNG, Diesel & Flex-Fuel: A Balancing Act

CNG continues to play a strong role in Tata's strategy, especially with models like Punch and Nexon already offering factory-fitted kits. While Savarkar acknowledged that the mid-size SUV segment has seen some CNG traction, he said Tata will wait for clearer consumer demand in the larger SUV category before investing further.

On diesel, despite its negative public image, Savarkar maintained that the fuel still has relevance, especially in larger SUVs. "BS7 norms won't make diesel unviable," he said, adding that tailpipe emissions for gasoline and diesel would essentially converge.

Tata is also preparing for a flex-fuel future. "Ethanol is an excellent solution for carbon dioxide emissions," Savarkar explained, citing its circular nature. However, he admitted the challenge lies in balancing lower fuel efficiency with pricing parity to make flex-fuel viable for consumers.

Also Read - New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Unveil Likely On Aug 15: 5 Exciting Things About It

Electrification Vs Hybridisation

While many competitors are hedging their bets with hybrids, Tata remains committed to EVs. "We believe EV is the most efficient way to reach net zero. There's no in-between," Savarkar said firmly. This aligns with Tata's growing EV portfolio and its refusal to follow hybrid trends despite recent policy softening.

Savarkar indicated that Tata's multi-powertrain strategy allows it to hedge across ICE, CNG, diesel, and EV, offering flexibility amid regulatory uncertainty and shifting consumer sentiment.

And while officially it hasn't embraced hybrids yet, industry murmurs suggest that Tata may be quietly developing a strong hybrid powertrain as a hedge, just in case.

Engineering Excellence: Curvv's New Turbo-Petrol Engine

A key highlight of the discussion was the new 1.2L turbo-petrol engine introduced with the Tata Curvv. Savarkar detailed a host of innovations: a 350-bar injection system, sodium-cooled exhaust valves, machine-learning-based launch assist, and torque boost functions.

"The tech in this engine is not just for the sake of features; it's integrated to deliver performance and lower emissions," he said. He also dismissed concerns that added complexity could mean reliability issues, insisting that predictive AI and thoughtful engineering have ensured a smooth ownership experience.

On Variants, Safety & Connected Tech

Tata Curvv currently offers more than 40 variants - a result of the brand's strategy to cater to every buyer across multiple powertrains. While this creates supply chain complexity, Savarkar said the line-up is regularly pruned based on customer demand.

Safety remains a cornerstone of Tata's product identity, with several models earning 5-star ratings. Savarkar stressed Tata's holistic approach, encompassing crash avoidance tech, structural integrity, and post-crash safety.

As for connected car tech, adoption varies, but Tata sees rising demand. "Consumers are increasingly integrating their digital lifestyles into their cars," Savarkar noted, affirming that connectivity will continue to expand across the portfolio.

What's Next?

Looking ahead, Tata expects SUVs to continue their dominance, while hatchbacks and sedans may see further decline. On new technologies like ADAS and future emissions regulations (CAFE, BS7), Savarkar said Tata is fully engaged with policymakers and prepared to adapt quickly.