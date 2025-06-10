Back To The Future; Tata Sierra EV And ICE Models Launch Confirmed In FY2026

Tata Motors finally confirmed something that we have known unofficially for a while now. The beloved 'Tata Sierra' nameplate is all set to hit the roads again in this financial year. Tata Motors said in an investors' presentation that the company will first launch the Sierra EV towards the end of 2025 and then follow it up with the Sierra ICE models in early 2026. We have seen Tata employ a similar strategy with the Curvv as well, where the company launched the EV first, followed by the ICE variants.

The overall design of the new Sierra EV is different from the old model, but the big glass areas and the boxy silhouette is a throwback to the old Sierra. From what we saw at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, we liked the way the new Sierra looks. The wrap-around rear windows are a nice touch and are a distinct design element, different from anything else on the market currently.

The cabin of the new Sierra is expected to be brimming with tech in typical Tata fashion. Among a bunch of other elements, the highlight of the cabin will be the three-screen setup, photos of which have been leaked on the Internet. Furthermore, Tata is likely to add steering with a four-spoke design which will get an illuminated logo. Expect Tata to offer ADAS features in the top trims as well.

Tata Sierra showcased at 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

In terms of powertrain, the Tata Sierra could get a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, the ones from the Tata Nexon or the 2.0-litre multijet from the Harrier as well. The electric variant will have different battery options too. Now, Tata recently introduced the 'Quad Wheel Drive' in the new Harrier EV, and Tata could offer the same in the higher trims of the Sierra as well.

The Sierra was a three-door lifestyle SUV, which had a decade long run from 1991 to 2003. It was sold with two-wheel and four-wheel drive powertrains. Given the strong brand recall, it was evident that Tata would use it down the road and here we are, months away from the launch of the new-gen Sierra.