Tata Sierra Testing In Full Swing; Thar-Rival Launching By Year-End

Tata grabbed the spotlight at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in January by showcasing the all-new avatar of the iconic Tata Sierra. According to the sources, Tata is planning to roll out the 2025 Sierra by the year-end, and later it will launch the Tata Sierra EV, In India. The test mule of the new Sierra has been seen testing for quite some time now. In the last few weeks, the SUV has been spotted doing rounds in its production-spec attire. The Thar rival will go on sale in both ICE and EV format, and here are all the details about what you can expect from the 2025 Tata Sierra.

2025 Tata Sierra: Design Updates

The 2025 Tata Sierra has got a new look and has exterior elements like- front fascia with a high-mounted bonnet, vertically-split headlamps, gloss black grille with silver skid plates, wide air dams with ADAS sensor installed in the inner layer, and flush door handles.

The Sierra is also expected to get a body-coloured B Pillar and a blacked-out C Pillar with roof rails. The all-new Tata Sierra gets a five-door setup, unlike the '90s model, which was based on a three-door layout.

2025 Tata Sierra: Features

The exact feature list is not revealed by the brand, however, the 2025 Sierra is expected to get a long equipment list. It will include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered tailgate, multi-color ambient lighting, premium audio system, dual-zone climate control, and powered and ventilated front seats.



The Sierra is also expected to get Level-2 ADAS features like - adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring system, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

2025 Tata Sierra ICE: Engine & Powertrain

The 2025 Tata Sierra ICE is expected to get two engine options for the Indian market- a 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine, expected to deliver 165 HP and 280 Nm torque, and a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, expected to churn out a peak power and torque output of 170 HP and 350 Nm, respectively. Transmission options will include the choices of a manual gearbox and an automatic with engine options.

2025 Tata Sierra: Price, Rivals, Launch Date

The Sierra will rival the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny but in a more sophisticated manner. After all, the SUV doesn't use a body-on-frame formula for its construction. It won't be wrong to say that it will be what the Land Rover Defender is to the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The prices could start from around Rs 13 lakh onwards, with the launch taking place by the end of this year.