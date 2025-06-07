Tata Sierra To Get 3-Screen Setup- Following In Mahindra XEV 9es Footsteps?

Tata Motors is preparing to revive one of its most iconic vehicles, the Tata Sierra in the coming months as an EV. Recent spy photos of the SUV's interior reveal a rather futuristic and premium cabin getting some high-end new features. Among the most notable highlights is a modern three-screen setup on the dashboard, which gives the Sierra a tech-laden appearance.
Tata Sierra: Interior Spy Shots
The images showcase a nearly finished version of the interior, providing a clear glimpse of what to expect. The three-screen arrangement includes a digital driver display, a large center touchscreen for infotainment, and an additional screen for the front passenger. All three screens appear to be around 12.3 inches and have a floating design, reminiscent of the concept version presented at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held earlier this year.
Also Read: President Trump's Tesla Model S May Go On Sale Amid Feud With Elon Musk
Tata Sierra: Interior Features
In addition to the screens, the dashboard gets dual-tone finish, soft-touch materials, and ambient lighting that is spread across the front. The steering wheel has also been redesigned, it features a new four-spoke look and has a glowing Tata logo at its center, similar to the one found in the Harrier EV.
The SUV is anticipated to come with premium features such as a Harman audio system, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof, all of which will enhance comfort and sophistication within the cabin.
Tata Sierra: Safety
Regarding safety and technology, Tata is expected to include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), providing a safer driving experience.
Overall, the new Tata Sierra looks poised to offer an appealing combination of style, comfort, and contemporary technology. The introduction of the three-screen setup is unprecedented in any Tata vehicle, signaling the brand's commitment to delivering a more premium and connected driving experience. The Sierra is expected to launch later this year.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world