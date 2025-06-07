President Trump's Tesla Model S May Go On Sale Amid Feud With Elon Musk

The world is witnessing the fallout between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk on social media. Amid this development, the White House is contemplating parting ways with the Tesla Model S parked in its garage, as per the NYT's report. The electric vehicle was originally placed there as a show of support from Trump for Musk and Tesla. However, given the devolving support and ongoing feud, the vehicle might be taken out of the garage soon.

The story began last March when President Trump announced plans to buy a Tesla as a "show of confidence and support for Elon Musk." This was the time when people were boycotting the American brand. Extending support even further, President Trump called Tesla "one of the world's great automakers" while simultaneously praising Elon Musk. However, that's a thing of the past now.

Elon Musk sparked controversy when he referred to Trump's proposed policy, the Big Beautiful Bill, as a "disgusting abomination." The insults escalated from there, as Musk eventually warned that Trump's tariffs could lead to a recession. He further suggested that Trump was "in the Epstein files" and claimed that this was the real reason those files had not been made public. In response, Trump threatened to terminate government contracts and subsidies for Musk's companies, asserting that the tech billionaire had "gone crazy."

Following the spat, news agency AFP also reported that a senior White House official claimed that "He's thinking about it, yes" when enquired about giving away the Tesla.

The Teslas were brought to the South Grounds of the White House on March 11, shortly after Musk informed Trump's advisers of his plan to contribute $100 million to organizations associated with Trump's political efforts.

Coming back to Donald Trump's Tesla Model S, it is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. The motor on the front axle produces 275 horsepower, while the rear motor generates 503 horsepower. It comes with a 98.0 kWh battery pack that provides an estimated range of 524 kilometers on a single charge.