New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLB EV Launch Gets The Green Light In India

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new-generation GLB EV will be launched in the country, giving the compact luxury SUV a clear path to the Indian market. The update came from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, during the company's half-yearly sales call. He also affirmed that the CLA electric has been a success in India and the brand is also planning on launching the new GLC EV.

Mercedes-Benz GLB EV India Launch Confirmed

The GLB EV is based on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform and was first revealed globally in December 2025. It is already on sale in some international markets, including the UK, and brings a familiar GLB shape with a fully electric powertrain. While Mercedes-Benz has not shared India-specific technical details yet, the company has indicated that the model will arrive here, and more than one variant may be considered.

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Powertrain Options Abroad

Globally, the Mercedes-Benz GLB EV is offered in GLB 250+ and GLB 350 4MATIC versions. The single-motor GLB 250+ produces 272 hp and 335 Nm, while the dual-motor GLB 350 4MATIC develops 353 hp and 515 Nm. Both variants use an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP range of up to 631 km for the single-motor version.

The SUV also uses an 800V electrical architecture, which supports DC fast charging of up to 320 kW. Mercedes-Benz says the vehicle can recover up to 260 km of range in around 10 minutes.

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Design And Cabin Layout

The new GLB EV closely follows the design language of the combustion-powered GLB. It retains the upright front and rear stance, connected LED lighting and squared-off wheel arches. However, the electric version gets a sealed grille with illuminated stars, along with a prominent three-pointed star, flush door handles and short overhangs.

Inside, the global-spec model can be configured as either a five-seater or a seven-seater. This makes it relevant for buyers who want a premium EV with practical space, especially in a segment where flexibility matters.

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Features Expected

The international-spec GLB EV comes with the MBUX Superscreen setup, which includes a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a passenger-side display. It runs on the Mercedes-Benz Operating System, or MB.OS, with AI support from Microsoft, Google and ChatGPT4.

Other features include over-the-air software updates, built-in Google Maps, a panoramic glass roof with opacity control, multi-mood ambient lighting, a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos and an ADAS suite.

For India, Mercedes-Benz has not yet confirmed which version of the GLB EV will be offered, but the company's statement makes it clear that the model is part of its future electric plans for the country.