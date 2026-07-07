Oben Electric Begins Deliveries Of Rorr Evo After 25,000 Bookings

Oben Electric has begun customer deliveries of the Rorr Evo electric motorcycle, starting with buyers in Bengaluru. The rollout comes after the model crossed 25,000 bookings within 15 days of its launch in May 2026.

The company said deliveries will now be expanded across its network of more than 150 showrooms in the coming weeks. Oben Electric is using its production facility to support this rollout, with an annual manufacturing capacity of over one lakh electric motorcycles.

The Bengaluru-based manufacturer currently operates across more than 90 cities in 18 states through its showroom and service network. This wider footprint is expected to help the company meet demand as more customers receive their motorcycles in the weeks ahead.

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Oben Electric said the booking response highlights growing interest in electric motorcycles in India. While motorcycles account for nearly 65% of the country's overall two-wheeler sales, the electric motorcycle segment is still relatively small. The company believes models such as the Rorr Evo can help bring more attention to this category.

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"Building demand is one milestone, but consistently delivering on that demand is what builds enduring customer trust. The commencement of Rorr Evo deliveries marks an important milestone for us as strong customer demand now translates into real motorcycles on the road," said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Oben Electric.

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The Rorr Evo is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 9 kW electric motor paired with a 3.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack. Oben claims the motorcycle can reach a top speed of 110 kmph, return an IDC-certified range of 180 km, and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in three seconds. The company also says the bike supports fast charging from 0 to 80 percent in 90 minutes.

The Rorr Evo comes with Oben's AI-based SmartIQ ride optimisation technology, which the company says can improve range by up to 15%. It also includes a 5-inch TFT display, over-the-air software updates, turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, remote immobilisation and fall detection with emergency SOS via the ARGUS connected platform.