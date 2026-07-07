Delhi Buses To Use Garbage-Made Hydrogen In Future: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has recently stated that buses in Delhi may soon use hydrogen as a fuel source. He elaborated that the hydrogen needed for this initiative will be generated from segregated municipal waste in the future. The minister made this announcement while addressing a youth conclave in Delhi, organized by the BJP.

"People have asked how this will happen. Has there ever been a time in the last 50 years when something I predicted did not come to pass?" the minister said, as reported by NDTV Profit. It is to be noted that Gadkari has consistently advocated for new energy vehicles, including hydrogen-powered ones. He is also known to own a Toyota Mirai, a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle.

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Currently, the national capital has a hydrogen-powered bus in operation. This bus operates in the Central Vista area, covering a route of 180 kilometers. The fuel for these buses is provided by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's hydrogen station located in Faridabad. While the government plans to expand this initiative, ensuring a reliable fuel supply remains one of the major challenges, an issue the minister addressed in his most recent statement.

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Talking on the subject, Nitin Gadkari said, "This (garbage) will be segregated and used to produce hydrogen through biodigesters. The buses in Delhi will run on it. All of this is possible." This will also help the government eliminate garbage across the national capital. As part of the plan, around eight million tons of garbage from landfill sites in Delhi have already been used for the construction of expressways, the minister claimed.

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The Union Minister also highlighted the economic potential of waste management by mentioning that the municipal corporation in his parliamentary constituency is earning nearly Rs 325 crore annually by selling treated waste water.