Dead Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal At West Delhi School, Case Filed

A dead lizard was found in a mid-day meal served at a government school in West Delhi's Hair Nagar, triggering concern among students, parents and school authorities. However, no student or staff member reported fallign ill or showing symptoms of food poisoning, police said.

The incident came to light on July 3 at Sarvodaya Co-Educational School in Hari Nagar. Following the incident, the school administration immediately halted the distribution of food and informed the Education Department as well as the police.

Police said a case has been registered at Hari Nagar police station and investigation is underway.

According to police, four sealed containers containing rice and chickpeas were delivered to the school on the morning of July 3 under the mid-day meal scheme by an NGO, Moonlight.

During the mid-day meal distribution, a school helper reportedly noticed a dead lizard inside one of the containers. By then, the meal had already been served two to three times, however, the distribution was stopped immediately to ensure no more students were served the contaminated food.

A police team that reached the school seized samples of the food along with the dead lizard. The samples have been sent for forensice examination, police said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a probe has been launched into the matter, police added.

Police said further legal acton will be taken based on the findings of the forensic report and the investigation.

With inputs from Abhishek Kapoor