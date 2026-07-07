Volkswagen Virtus Celebrates 4-Year Milestone With Customer Benefits

Volkswagen India is celebrating the four-year anniversary of the Virtus sedan with a range of customer-focused benefits. Launched in 2022 on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Virtus quickly established itself as a preferred premium executive C-segment sedan in India, combining styling with a strong safety package.

To mark the milestone, Volkswagen is offering special anniversary benefits across the Virtus line-up, aimed at both new buyers and existing customers. The offers include Buy Now and Pay Later schemes, loyalty benefits for repeat Volkswagen owners, and dedicated celebration incentives. There are also exclusive offers for doctors and chartered accountants, reflecting Volkswagen's intent to reward trusted professional groups.

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Volkswagen highlighted Virtus's sales performance as part of the anniversary messaging, noting a strong market response since launch. "Volkswagen India has sold one Virtus every 24 minutes on average," the company said, underlining the model's sustained appeal in the executive sedan segment. Customers have shown a clear preference for GT variants and automatic transmissions in India.

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Across dealer showrooms, Volkswagen has planned modest celebrations to engage buyers and showcase the Virtus's achievements. Dealers are presenting special deals and personalised offers during the anniversary period, and prospective buyers can take advantage of tailored finance and loyalty packages when booking a Virtus.

Currently sold at a starting price of Rs 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the engine line-up of the sedan includes the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and the more powerful 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI. The 1.5-litre TSI comes with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG choices, while the 1.0-litre comes with the option of an AT and MT. In future models, the brand is expected to offer a torque-converter automatic gearbox with the 1.0-litre engine.

Addressing the update, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, "Celebrating 4 years of the Virtus is a proud milestone for Volkswagen India. It reflects the trust our customers have placed in the brand and the enduring appeal of the Virtus."

"We are grateful to every customer who has been part of this journey. As we celebrate this milestone, these special anniversary benefits, including exclusive offers for Doctors and Chartered Accountants, are our way of thanking our customers and welcoming more enthusiasts to the Volkswagen family," he added.