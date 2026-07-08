5 Upcoming Cars To Watch Out For This July

If you plan to purchase a new car this month, it might be worth waiting a little longer. Several manufacturers are set to launch new SUVs, update existing models and introduce luxury offerings, giving buyers a variety of options across different price segments. Let's look at these five upcoming cars and what they have to offer.

Nissan Tekton

Nissan is all set to enter the midsize SUV segment in the Indian market with the Tekton. It is expected to be one of the brand's most important products in recent years and will compete in one of the most crowded segments, including models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster, and Tata Sierra. It is expected to be offered with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

The Brezza has been among the favourite compact SUVs in India ever since its debut, and it appears Maruti Suzuki has plans to give it an extensive mid-cycle revamp this month. The changes are expected to be cosmetic, along with some interior enhancements and additional features. It is expected to offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, along with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is also expected to get a new underbody CNG tank, freeing up usable boot space for luggage. paired with manual and automatic transmission options. With this version, it will continue to compete with cars like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq.

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Honda ZR-V Hybrid

The Honda ZR-V Hybrid will launch in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), expanding its SUV portfolio with a premium offering positioned above the Elevate. The ZR-V will be offered with Honda's e:HEV strong-hybrid technology. Targeting buyers looking for a premium SUV in the Rs 40 lakh range. It offers 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. Its competition will be Volkswagen Tiguan, Volkswagen Tayron, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.

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2026 Toyota Hilux

The 2026 Toyota Hilux model will feature fresh styling, enhanced interior features and more advanced technology while retaining the robust character of the Hilux. It appeals to buyers looking for a sturdy pickup truck. It is expected to be offered with a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options, along with four-wheel drive.

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Wuling Starlight 560-based JSW-MG SUV

JSW MG Motor India is expected to unveil a new three-row SUV later this month, likely based on the globally sold Wuling Starlight 560. The model is expected to feature a seven-seat cabin, a large touchscreen and panoramic sunroof, and could be offered with either a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid (195 hp, over 1,000 km claimed range) or a 69.2 kWh all-electric powertrain (201 hp, up to 530 km CLTC range).