Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Make India Debut On July 23

Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce an updated version of the Brezza in India on July 23, 2026. This iteration of the SUV will come with a host of changes expected across design, features and powertrain. The compact SUV, which remains one of the brand's key offerings in the segment, is likely to receive a more comprehensive update this time.

New Turbo-Petrol Engine Likely

A major highlight of the upcoming Brezza update is expected to be the introduction of a turbo-petrol engine. The SUV could adopt the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine currently seen in the Fronx, where it produces 100 hp and 148 Nm of torque. Earlier, spy shots suggest that the engine could be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. If introduced, this would mark the first time the Brezza gets a turbocharged petrol option, aligning it more closely with segment rivals.

The addition of a smaller turbo engine could also help the Brezza qualify for the lower 18 percent GST bracket applicable to sub-4 metre vehicles with petrol engines up to 1,200 cc. A CNG option is also expected to be part of the updated lineup. This powertrain will likely come with an underbody CNG freeing up space for luggage in boot.

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Feature And Cabin Upgrades

On the inside, the overall layout of the cabin is expected to remain familiar, but with improvements in materials and finish to enhance the premium feel. Maruti Suzuki is also likely to introduce several new features. The expected options include ventilated and powered seats, bigger infotainment screen and more.

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The SUV could also be equipped with ambient lighting and front parking sensors. Safety features may also see an upgrade, with the possible inclusion of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Exterior Changes Expected

While official details are yet to be revealed, the updated Brezza is likely to feature subtle styling revisions, including changes to the front fascia, lighting elements and bumpers. These updates are expected to refresh its overall road presence without altering its core design.

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Expected Pricing And Rivals

With the addition of new features and a potential new powertrain, the updated Brezza is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the current model, which ranges from Rs 8.26 lakh.

Once launched, the Brezza will continue to compete in the highly competitive sub-4 metre SUV segment against models such as the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and others.