Municipal Corporation Of Delhi To Install EV Charging Hubs Near Metro Stations, Markets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to strengthen the city's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure by setting up dedicated EV charging hubs at key public locations. The authority is targeting areas near Metro stations, markets, and commercial complexes. The move comes as part of efforts to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital.

According to officials, the proposed EV charging hubs will be developed at MCD-operated parking lots and other feasible government land parcels. These locations are being prioritised due to their high footfall and frequent vehicle parking.

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"The idea is to create dedicated EV charging hubs at locations where people naturally park their vehicles - near markets, commercial complexes, and Metro stations. These are high-footfall areas and can support a larger charging ecosystem," a senior MCD official told PTI.

Unlike conventional standalone chargers, these hubs will feature more than 25 charging points at a single location, catering to both electric cars and two-wheelers. In addition to standard charging infrastructure, the hubs are expected to include battery-swapping facilities, particularly for electric two-wheelers.

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The facilities will also offer a mix of fast and slow chargers. Fast chargers are likely to be installed at busy locations for quick top-ups, while slow chargers will serve users who park their vehicles for longer durations.

The MCD has invited proposals from around 10 public sector undertakings (PSUs) involved in EV charging infrastructure. So far, two PSUs have expressed interest, with one proposing a hub with around 30 charging points and another suggesting a facility with 27 chargers. These proposals are currently under evaluation.

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Given the scale of investment and the value of equipment involved, the MCD is also considering measures to safeguard these facilities.

"These are not isolated charging points. A charging hub involves a large investment and contains expensive equipment. Operators may therefore have to make security arrangements, including guards and fencing, to safeguard the infrastructure," the official said.

At present, Delhi has around 470 EV charging and battery-swapping stations. The addition of these large-format hubs is expected to further expand the city's public charging network.