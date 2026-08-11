"Funds Were There, Intent Wasn't": Rekha Gupta Slams AAP Over Audit Reports

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, alleging that Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports that should have been presented much earlier were never tabled under the previous government.

Speaking on the third day of the Assembly session, Gupta said her government had now placed the CAG reports before the House and that the Public Accounts Committee was also acting on them.

"These CAG reports should have been tabled long ago, but they never were. Under our government, not only are the reports being tabled, the PAC is also taking action on them," she said.

The Chief Minister claimed the reports had "exposed" the previous government's record across sectors and accused AAP of failing to spend money that was available for Delhi.

"The funds were there, but the intent wasn't," Gupta said.

"Schemes Announced, Money Left Unspent"

Gupta alleged that the previous government had failed to adequately spend funds meant for public welfare and infrastructure.

She said AAP had repeatedly asked Delhi voters for another five years in power but, according to her, lacked the intention to address issues such as the Yamuna and the city's roads.

"They kept asking for five more years. The intention to work was simply not there," she said.

The Chief Minister also accused the previous government of announcing schemes, taking credit for them and leaving the allocated funds unspent.

"They brought schemes, took the applause and kept the money," she said.

Gupta claimed that against a financial budget of around Rs 81,000 crore in 2024, only around Rs 61,000 crore was spent.

She also alleged that 32 schemes were announced but no money was spent on them.

"The budget was there, but the intent was lacking," she said.

Gupta further targeted the previous government over funds linked to the Delhi Metro, food security and Delhi Technological University.

She claimed the AAP government did not pay Rs 991 crore as its share towards Metro projects and alleged that funds received for other schemes were also left unused.

The Chief Minister raised alleged irregularities in government procurement and Delhi's electricity subsidy scheme.

"One PAN card was used for 45 tenders under that government," Gupta said.

She also questioned electricity subsidy payments allegedly made to connections where homes had remained shut for months.

"Who will answer on what meter readings these subsidies were given?" she asked, while alleging collusion with power companies.

Gupta further claimed that the previous administration had left behind liabilities running into thousands of crores in the power sector, and said her government would not allow that burden to be passed on to Delhi residents.

"Our effort is to ensure that public money reaches the people in a time-bound manner," she said.

Using a metaphor to describe what she called her government's efforts to clean up the system, Gupta said, "We are spraying pesticide, and the pests are coming out."

Transfers, E-Office And A Political Swipe

The Chief Minister said her government had taken a series of administrative steps as part of what she described as a clean-up exercise.

She said 40 officials from the Health Department were transferred in a single day and three officers were suspended. Around 150 officials, she said, were also transferred from the GST Department.

Gupta said the Delhi government had shifted to an e-office system and that the Cabinet would soon function as an "e-Cabinet".

She also said hospitals were being digitally connected and machines were being installed at ration shops to prevent discrepancies in weighing.

The Chief Minister ended her remarks with a political swipe at the previous AAP leadership.

"They are talking about scams today. In their government, even the Chief Minister did not have a department," she said.

Referring to former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain having spent time in jail, Gupta added: "You cannot keep getting away with the same trick again and again."