Delhi Chief Minister, Shikhar Dhawan Inaugurate STEM Lab At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya In Pitampura

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketer and Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF) inaugurated a state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Pitampura, on Thursday. The lab enables students to explore robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, interactive STEM equipment and hands-on science modules, encouraging curiosity, innovation and problem-solving through experiential learning.

Supported by Human Mobile Devices (HMD) under its CSR initiative, the STEM Lab aims to advance technology-enabled education across Delhi government schools and is expected to benefit more than 2,500 students through immersive, application-based STEM learning, according to a release.

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), the launch builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Da One Group (Shikhar Dhawan being the chairman) and the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, aimed at strengthening digital education across Delhi government schools.

It also supports the capital's continued focus on digital inclusion and technology-enabled learning, contributing to its broader vision of creating future-ready classrooms across the national capital, the report added.

As per the report, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said:

"The Government of Delhi is committed to ensuring that every child studying in our government schools has access to quality education and sports along with modern infrastructure, so that they have the opportunity to realise their full potential and become achievers like Shikhar Dhawan. The inauguration of this STEM Lab is an important step in that direction, and I hope it is the first of many such initiatives across our schools."

Shikhar Dhawan, Chairman of Da One Group and the Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, noted:

"The champions of tomorrow are shaped in today's classrooms. At the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, we have always believed that giving back to society begins with investing in our children and their future."

Since its launch in 2022, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's Digital Shiksha initiative has strengthened learning environments across Delhi Government schools through Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), smart devices and a licensed K-12 digital curriculum, benefitting over 25,000 students nationwide, the ANI reported.

With the inauguration of the STEM Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, 'Digital Shiksha' enters its next phase through 'STEM Shiksha', expanding the foundation's efforts from digital classrooms to dedicated experiential learning spaces, the release said.