Delhi Government To Offer Free JEE, NEET Coaching To Class 12 Students

The Delhi government has announced a new initiative to help Class 12 students prepare for competitive entrance exams by offering free residential coaching for JEE and NEET. The programme is meant for students studying in government and government-aided schools and will be conducted under a scholarship provided by the Dakshana Foundation, a Pune-based non-profit organisation, reported PTI.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular informing schools about the programme and asking them to spread awareness among eligible students. The scholarship is open to Class 12 Science students who are currently enrolled in government or government-aided schools and have a strong academic record.

Students will be selected through the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JSDT) 2027, which is scheduled to be held in December 2026. Those who qualify will receive one year of fully residential coaching at Dakshana Valley, the foundation's campus located in Kadus village near Pune, Maharashtra.

One of the biggest highlights of the programme is that students will not have to bear any expenses. The scholarship covers coaching, hostel accommodation and meals for the entire duration of the course, making it easier for students from financially weaker backgrounds to prepare for two of India's toughest entrance examinations.

The initiative is expected to benefit students who aspire to secure admission to top engineering and medical colleges but are unable to afford expensive coaching institutes. By providing quality academic support and a structured learning environment, the programme aims to improve their chances of success in JEE and NEET, reported PTI.

The Directorate of Education has advised eligible students to stay in touch with their schools for updates regarding the application process and the selection test. Schools have also been asked to encourage deserving students to apply so that they can make the most of the opportunity.

The scholarship offers not just free coaching but also a chance for talented students to prepare for their future without worrying about the financial cost of competitive exam preparation.