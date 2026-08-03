Delhi Man Kills Wife After Children Leave, Banks On TV Show To Escape Arrest

A man has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death over a property dispute in Delhi's Jagatpuri area, five days after the murder was committed, police said on Monday.

According to officials from the Shahdara District Police in Delhi, a PCR call was received from the victim's son at the Shahdara Police Station, following which a team of cops reached the crime scene. The caller, Gaurav, stated that his father had murdered his mother Komal while he and his sister were away.

Police found the victim lying in a pool of blood near the sofa in the living room of the house, while the suspected murder weapon - a blood-stained pair of scissors - was recovered from the centre table.

The accused, 52-year-old Kamal Singh, was arrested near the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh after police acted on a tip from an informant while he was trying to flee.

Police had earlier registered a case against Singh on basis of a complaint by Gaurav. The complainant had revealed during the investigation that he had left for a library in Noida around 9:30 am, while his sister had left for work around 10:30 am. Before leaving, they had witnessed an argument between their parents.

According to the police investigation, the children called their mother several times throughout the day but received no response. Gaurav returned home around 9:15 pm. When he opened the flat with his key, he found his mother's blood-soaked body. He immediately informed the police.

Officials at the Japgatpuri Police Station launched an investigation on July 31, with 10 teams being deployed to trace the accused and pinpoint his likely escape routes.

According to Joint CP (Eastern Range) Ajit Singla, police found in the CCTV footage that the children had left the house, and only Singh and his wife remained there. The footage also showed the accused leaving with something concealed in a bag.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the accused had withdrawn approximately Rs 7 lakh from his bank accounts before fleeing. Technical surveillance traced his location from Delhi towards Gorakhpur. Police say he initially planned to escape to Nepal but later changed his route to Mathura to mislead investigators.

During interrogation, Kamal Singh, an electronics and communication engineer, revealed that he was influenced by Hollywood series The Staircase while committing the murder and trying not to get arrested. He confessed to premeditating the murder of his wife due to a property dispute, and he wanted to have all control over property.

He revealed that he had purchased the scissors used for the killing from Hari Nagar beforehand. After the incident, he attempted to hide and dispose of the weapon to destroy evidence.