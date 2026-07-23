Man Kills Father, 89, With Hammer Over Property Dispute In Kerala: Police

An 89-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son following a property dispute at Madavakkara in Thrissur district, police said on Thursday.

The person was identified as Krishnan, who was found dead at his house around 10 am on July 21.

Police have arrested Krishnan's son, Radhakrishnan, who lived in another house nearby.

Pudukkad police initially registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

During the post-mortem examination, it was found that Krishnan had died of a head injury caused by a hard object, police said.

Investigators later found that one of the exit doors of the house was open, indicating that someone had entered the house before the incident.

Police said statements recorded from relatives revealed that the family had been involved in a property dispute and that Krishnan had approached a court over the issue.

According to police, the court had directed Radhakrishnan to provide maintenance to his father.

Police said that on the night of July 20, Radhakrishnan went to Krishnan's house and the two had an argument.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked his father with a hammer, police said.

Believing that Krishnan had become unconscious, Radhakrishnan left the house, they added.

Police took Radhakrishnan and his son into custody on Wednesday for questioning.

Following the interrogation, Radhakrishnan's arrest was formally recorded.

He was later taken to Krishnan's house on Thursday as part of evidence collection, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)