Tamil Nadu Woman Accuses Relatives Of Sexual Abuse Over Property Dispute

A college student from Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu has alleged that she was assaulted, stabbed, sexually harassed and subjected to an attempted sexual assault by a group of relatives during a long-running family property dispute. The woman has also accused the police of failing to take prompt action on her complaint.

The survivor, an 18-year-old student, alleged that around 10 people attacked her and her family members during a confrontation in their village on June 3. According to her, the incident occurred when she and her mother intervened after seeing a group allegedly quarrelling with and abusing her grandparents.

In a video statement shared with media organisations, which NDTV could not independently verify, the survivor alleged that some of the accused threatened her with sexual violence, physically restrained her and removed her top while filming the incident.

"They threatened to sexually assault me. One held my legs, another held my hands while a third removed my top. My mother, who questioned them, was also attacked by the women. They threatened to upload the video so that we would withdraw our complaint," she said in the video.

The survivor further alleged that despite approaching the police, no immediate action was taken on the sexual harassment allegations.

Police, however, have rejected accusations of inaction. Officials said that a Community Service Register (CSR) entry was made on June 6 based on the complaint initially received from the student. According to police, the complaint at that stage did not contain allegations of sexual offences.

Police sources said the dispute stems from a pathway issue between two related families that has been continuing for nearly three years. The families have reportedly filed complaints against each other on multiple occasions.

According to the police, the latest clash began on June 3 when members of one family were transporting coconuts harvested from their farm in a tractor. During the process, a cement roofing sheet near a relative's house was allegedly damaged, triggering a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Investigators said the student suffered abrasion injuries on her neck, hands and legs and was treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri. Two men from the opposite side also sustained minor injuries and received treatment at a government hospital. Two days later, the student's grandfather was admitted to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital, claiming he too had been assaulted during the clash. He was later referred to Salem Government Hospital for further treatment.

The controversy intensified today after the student's video appeared on social media.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "A fresh case has now been registered, invoking provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigation is underway."