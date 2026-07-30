Trainee IPS Officer Accused Of Sexual Assault Arrested In Hyderabad

A trainee IPS officer, accused of "sexually assaulting" a female co-trainee at a police training academy here, was arrested on Wednesday.

M Uday Krishna Reddy (33), hailing from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, who was booked on July 18 for sexual assault, sexual harassment, stalking, and threatening a fellow woman trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), was apprehended and produced before a court.

He was sent to judicial remand for 14 days, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The accused IPS trainee officer earlier worked as a police constable and later joined IPS in 2025 after clearing the UPSC exam. He was undergoing training since December 2025 at the SVPNPA.

The accused came into contact with the victim, a fellow IPS officer trainee through social media in mid 2025 following her response to his post regarding his journey of achieving Indian Police Service selection.

After exchanging contact details and building a rapport through conversations about his humble background, the accused and victim had entered into a relationship, police said.

Throughout his training period at LBSNAA and SVPNPA, the relationship was marked by frequent arguments, emotional manipulation, possessiveness, and volatile behaviour, police said.

According to police, the accused repeatedly threatened to commit suicide, displayed weapons, insulted her, made persistent demands for "multiple relationships", and engaged in acts of harassment, including throwing and damaging her laptop, creating fake social media accounts after being blocked, threatening to release private chats, and contacting her family and colleagues without her consent.

"With this unbearable attitude, the victim broke up her with the accused and married another person," police said.

On knowing this, the accused created fake social media accounts after being blocked, threatening to release private chats, and contacting her family and colleagues without her consent, and indulged in commission of various offences stated by the victim and other witnesses, they said.

Following the complaint, Attapur police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, stalking, and words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman among other sections of BNS, besides provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said Based on the investigation conducted in the case, the accused officer trainee was found to be involved in the commission of the reported offences.

Accordingly, he was taken into custody on July 28 night near Aramghar X Roads here, police said. The accused was questioned by the police in this connection.

The arrest was made in accordance with the provisions of law.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain all the facts and circumstances connected to the case. Appropriate legal action is being taken strictly in accordance with the law, police said.

The arrest and investigation were carried out under the special team formed by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, under the supervision of P Lavanya Naik Jadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad, the release said.

Following the registration of the case, the accused had, in a social media post, said that the complaint and rumours were "baseless".

He had subsequently approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The court on Wednesday adjourned the matter for hearing after four weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)