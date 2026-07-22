'He Didn't Stop While Convicted': Epstein Survivor Recalls Years Of Abuse

Roza Gilles has spoken up about the years of abuse she suffered due to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The model was sexually assaulted by Epstein in 2009 while he was serving jail time for soliciting a minor.

Gilles spoke up about her ordeal, saying that she had been approached by a modelling agent with ties to Epstein at her home in Uzbekistan. Weeks later, she arrived in the US, saddled with debt by the agency, including thousands of dollars for rent and visa. She had been offered a weekend job as a receptionist in Epstein's office to increase her income as a model.

Epstein Survivor Details Years Of Abuse

Gilles told CNN that she first met Epstein when she was 18 at a downtown building in Palm Beach, where he was getting his feet massaged by a woman. Gilles was told to sit next to the woman and Epstein gave her his foot for a massage. Years later, Gilles found out that the black plastic band around his anklet with a blinking light was actually an ankle monitor.

The model recalled that Epstein asked her to remove her shirt. “And the woman comes over and starts unbuttoning my blouse. She takes it off, then she takes off my bra, and then she walks out,” she added. Gilles was sexually assaulted by Epstein that day.



The model revealed that she was molested and raped every weekend in West Palm Beach, adding that the abuse continued even after she was allowed to return back to New York City after Epstein's house arrest in Florida ended in 2010. She claimed that she “ran around New York City as a child trying to get an STD to kill a pedophile,” stating, “Because I didn't believe the government would ever stop him. That wasn't my job to stop him.”

Years later, she managed to leave the city after becoming financially independent.

Epstein's Controversial Plea Deal

At the centre of Gilles story is Epstein's 2008 plea deal in Florida for charges including soliciting a minor for prostitution. The deal allowed him to spend much of his sentence outside of jail. Epstein continued abusing young women even as he was serving his sentence after his conviction. Gilles said that the child sex offender had “no remorse” over his actions and continued to abuse her and several other women.

"He didn't stop what he was doing while convicted. He was doing the same thing," Gilles said.

"He had no remorse. The things he was doing to me hurt me so much, and left the biggest scar, and I will never - I will never be able to move on from this, no matter how hard I try," she added.

Survivors also claimed that sometimes the abuse took place while an officer in uniform was nearby.

Documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act reveal that the financier's SUV used for travelling between jail and an office in Palm Beach was outfitted with a bed. A woman told the FBI that Epstein engaged in sexual activity with her inside the vehicle while it was parked in the jail lot, CBS reported.