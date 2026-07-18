UP Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping 16-Year-Old Niece

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping his 16-year-old niece, a lawyer said on Saturday.

Additional District Judge Neeraj Kumar Garg also imposed a fine of Rs 1.70 lakh on the convict, identified as Akash, a resident of Kunwargaon area in Budaun. The court directed that the entire fine amount be given to the victim as compensation.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Virendra Verma, the victim's father filed a complaint on October 26, 2024, stating that his minor daughter had gone missing from their house during the night.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and subsequently rescued the minor from Delhi.

In her statements, the victim said her maternal uncle, Akash, had lured her to Delhi on the night of October 26, 2024.

He took a room on rent in Delhi and raped her, which caused her to become pregnant. The two had been living together since then, the prosecutor said.

After examining the witnesses and evidence on record, the court found Akash guilty under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and awarded him the 20-year jail term.

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