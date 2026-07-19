IPS Trainee Accused Of Groping, Sexually Harassing Colleague, Case Filed

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against a trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer for allegedly sexually harassing, assaulting, intimidating and subjecting to digital abuse a colleague at the prestigious National Police Academy (NPA) in Shivarampally.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, a 30-year-old IPS officer trainee, alleged that the accused, identified as fellow trainee Uday Krishna Reddy, had been harassing her since June 23 through sexually abusive WhatsApp messages and by making derogatory remarks about her before other trainees. She alleged that he spread false rumours about her personal life, accused her of having an illicit relationship with another trainee without any basis, and repeatedly pressured her to admit to the allegation.

The accused allegedly abused her using offensive language and subjected her to mental harassment.

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The complaint further states that on July 8, the accused allegedly took away her mobile phone to his room, forced her to reveal its password and accessed her personal messages. He is also accused of secretly recording a private video of the complainant without her consent and sending it to her husband in an alleged attempt to blackmail her and tarnish her reputation.

In one of the most serious allegations, the complainant told police that on the night of July 9, the accused wrongfully restrained her, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangle her and held a knife to her neck while preventing her from leaving. She further alleged that he threw three packets of condoms at her during the incident. The FIR also states that the accused groped her and attempted to touch her private parts. On July 10, he allegedly assaulted her again.

Based on the complaint, Attapur Police of Hyderabad registered FIR No. 824/2026 under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges relating to assault, criminal intimidation and offences against women, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

The case has been taken up for investigation by the police.