Fake IPS Officer Demands 'Respect' Instead Of Paying Rs 40 Tea Bill In Lucknow, Arrested

A man posing as an Indian Police Service officer from Noida has been arrested in Lucknow after allegedly refusing to pay Rs 40 at a tea stall and then demanding "respect" from on-duty police personnel. A video of the incident, now widely shared online, shows the accused repeatedly insisting that constables salute him after he tried to leave without paying the tea vendor. The stall owner reported the matter to the police, following which action was taken.

When officers caught up with the man and confronted him, he did not show any sign of remorse. Instead, he turned on the constables and demanded to know why they were not saluting him, claiming he was an IPS officer posted in Noida.

The constables were not impressed. One of them told the man directly that no salute would be offered to someone in civilian clothes, and that if he truly was a police officer, he should put on his uniform and produce his identity card first.

"Come in proper police dress, show me your identity card, and then I will salute you. Not before that," the constable reportedly told him.

Watch the video here:

The man could produce neither.

Reacting to the viral video, Lucknow Police said on X that a case has been registered at Mahanagar Police Station under relevant legal sections. The accused has been arrested and further legal proceedings are under way.

The constable's calm and firm response won him considerable praise, with many observers noting that the reply was both dignified and entirely by the book.