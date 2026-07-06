Rs 29 Lakh Hyderabad Theft Case Solved, Victim's Relatives Among 3 Arrested

In a swift investigation, the Hyderabad Police solved a major house burglary case by arresting three accused, including two close relatives of the victim, and recovering stolen cash, gold jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 29 lakh.

The burglary came to light after Shaik Rehman Mohiuddin lodged a complaint stating that his younger brother, Shaik Akbar Mohiuddin, and his family had left for an Umrah pilgrimage on June 23. During their absence, unidentified persons broke into their house by forcing open the main door and an almirah, and escaped with cash and jewellery kept for the family's upcoming wedding.

Police launched an intensive investigation by analysing CCTV footage, collecting forensic evidence, verifying fingerprints and questioning residents. The breakthrough came during vehicle checks near Bhoiguda Kaman on July 3, when officers intercepted a Honda Activa and detained two suspects, Mohd. Younus and Pole Sandeep. The third accused, Shaik Rameez Mohiuddin, was later arrested based on the information gathered during the investigation.

During questioning, investigators uncovered a shocking betrayal and found that the accused are close relatives of the victim and had planned the burglary after learning that the family would be away for several days.

According to police, Mohd. Younus and Shaik Rameez are cousins and close relatives of the victim, while Pole Sandeep had worked as a helper at the victim's clothing shop for the past 12 years. Their familiarity with the family and knowledge of the valuables inside the house helped them execute the theft.

Police recovered 134.44 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 12.50 lakh in cash, a Rado wristwatch worth Rs 1.40 lakh, a pair of silver bracelets and the Honda Activa used in the offence. Nearly the entire stolen property was recovered.

"The accused took advantage of the family's absence after gaining prior knowledge of their travel plans. Scientific investigation, CCTV analysis and sustained fieldwork helped us identify and arrest the offenders within a short time," said police.

All three accused have been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.