UP Ice Cream Seller Travels To Delhi To Kill Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair

A 35-year-old man travelled from Lucknow to Delhi and stabbed his wife to death while she was asleep over suspicion of her having an extramarital affair on Sunday.

The accused, Anuj Joshi, who operates an ice cream cart in Lucknow, allegedly killed his wife, Sonam Joshi, 30, while she was asleep at her sister-in-law's house, where she had been staying for the past few days, officials said.

Originally from Lucknow, Sonam worked as a domestic help in Noida and had recently been staying at the house of her sister-in-law, Kaushal, police said.

During the investigation, police found that Anuj had allegedly planned the murder in advance and purchased a knife in Lucknow before boarding a bus to Delhi. He reached Karkardooma village at 5:40 am on June 28, entered the room where Sonam was sleeping and stabbed her multiple times.

After the attack, he allegedly hid the knife in a plastic bag inside the room in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Police said he was arrested soon after the murder with the help of family members and local residents. The weapon of offence was also recovered.

During interrogation, Anuj allegedly told police that he suspected Sonam of having an extramarital relationship, leading to frequent disputes between them. Investigators suspect this was the motive behind the murder.

Anuj was previously married to a woman named Jyoti, with whom he has two children. After divorcing her, he married Sonam, and the couple have three children together. All five children currently live with him in Lucknow.

Further investigation is underway, police said.