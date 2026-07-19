Delhi Woman Lay In Pool Of Blood, Killer Husband Kept Changing Cities In UP

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad three days after his wife was found murdered at her residence in Delhi.

The 45-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood at her house in Delhi's Seelampur on Thursday evening. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her husband, Salim, was missing, making him the prime suspect. The police then formed multiple teams to trace him, who scanned CCTV footage and analysed technical evidence.

The investigators found that he was constantly changing his location to evade arrest.

He first traveled to Delhi's Anand Vihar and moved through Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, and Lucknow. He later returned to Moradabad and was arrested near the railway station, about 160 kilometres from Seelampur.

During interrogation, Salim confessed to the crime and told the police that his wife, who used to work in a garment factory, was having an affair with her colleague. It led to frequent arguments between them, he said.

The accused said that a heated argument broke out over this same issue on Thursday. In a fit of rage, he repeatedly stabbed her with a pair of scissors and fled.

Acting on information provided by him, the police also recovered the scissors and the blood-stained clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident.

According to the police, he has no prior criminal record.