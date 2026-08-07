Irked By Her Pregnancy, Man In Delhi Takes Unmarried Daughter To Agra, Drowns Her

A 52-year-old man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly killing his 18-year-old unmarried daughter after he found out that she was pregnant. Fearing social stigma after learning about her pregnancy, the accused, Lakhpat Singh, who lived with his family in South Delhi's Tigri, made a plan to kill her, and persuaded her to visit their hometown, Agra in Uttar Pradesh, for medical treatment.

The police investigation revealed that on July 29, Singh, accompanied by a relative, took his daughter to the banks of the Chambal River in the Basauni area of Agra and drowned her as per a pre-planned conspiracy. They also took photos and recorded videos during the incident.

After the murder, Singh, who is originally from Agra's Basauni and has been living with his family in Delhi for some years, returned to the capital and filed a missing person report with the police.

He attempted to make the case appear to be one of kidnapping or disappearance so that no one would suspect him. After receiving the complaint, the police launched a probe and found discrepancies in his statements.

He was arrested along with his relative after interrogation. The duo was also taken to the crime scene in Agra.

According to the Delhi Police, the body of the victim has not yet been recovered, and search operations are underway in the river.