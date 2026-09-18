Delhi Man Goes To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram. She Kills Him, Dumps Body In Drain

A 31-year-old man, who left a restaurant in Delhi after telling his family that he had an urgent meeting in Gurugram, was allegedly murdered by his former colleague and her partner over a suspected financial dispute, with cops finding his body dumped in a drain.

The victim, Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, was set to marry in a month.

On September 6, he, along with his sisters, visited the Lajpat Nagar market in Delhi to buy him a 'sherwani' (a long, button-down outer coat suit), following which they stopped to eat at the Golden Dragon restaurant in the area around 4:15 pm. After a while, Yuvraj told his sisters that he had to meet his former colleague in Gurugram and left, while his siblings returned home in a cab.

According to the victim's family, they spoke to him on the phone around 7 pm. He told them he would return home by 10 pm. When he did not return, his family tried to contact him, but he was unreachable. Two days later, on September 8 at around 4:16 pm, they received their last WhatsApp message from Yuvraj, following which his phone went off again.

On September 11, Yuvraj's family filed a missing person report at the Lajpat Nagar police station.

Body cremated by cops

Yuvraj's family alleged that the Gurugram police found the body on September 10 but did not inform them, nor was the information for identification uploaded on the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET - a government portal to check unidentified bodies) in time. The cops ended up cremating the body on September 14 - two days before the victim's family was informed about his death.

According to law, if a dead body cannot be identified despite mandatory publication in missing persons networks after a designated waiting period, the officials can cremate the body.

The victim's family has demanded that the post-mortem report, inquiry papers, photographs, DNA samples, and Yuvraj's belongings be preserved and made available to the family.

Yuvraj was the sole breadwinner of his family. While his father is paralysed, his mother suffers from a heart disease.

The investigation and arrests

The investigation revealed that Yuvraj had a last phone call with a woman named Vats - his former colleague - whom he had gone to meet in Gurugram. Her phone was switched off, prompting police to analyse CCTV footage, technical data and conduct enquiries at the offices of Yuvraj and the suspect.

Subsequently, Vats emerged as a prime suspect.

Police then detected a new mobile number being used by her. The cops then arrested her from Uttarakhand.

Another suspect, identified as Vats' partner, was also arrested.

During interrogation, the two accused allegedly disclosed that they had murdered Yuvraj and disposed of his body in a drain near their house in Gurugram. While a financial dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, Yuvraj's family alleged that the accused woman is withholding the true reason for the murder.

Police are interrogating the accused to determine the crime's motive and how it was committed.

Both accused have been sent to a five-day police custody.