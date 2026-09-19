Konkona Sen Sharma Shares Health Update After Dengue Hospitalisation

Konkona Sen Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a health update. The actress, who was diagnosed with dengue, posted an image from her hospital bed to alert her followers.

The caption read, "Guys, watch out for dengue. Was in the hospital but better now."

Konkona Sen Sharma's Latest Post

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar once again sparked curiosity about their relationship. The two actors, who have never publicly confirmed their reported romance, shared a playful Instagram reel on Thursday to mark Amol's 40th birthday.

Their latest social media appearance together has led to speculation that the duo may have quietly "hard-launched" their relationship.

In the reel, Konkona and Amol can be seen engaging in a fun exchange while Imael Angel's popular track Bad Times plays in the background.

The video carries the text, "When it's his birthday and he doesn't want to do anything!" Konkona captioned the post, "HBD AP!"

The post also drew reactions from several members of the film and entertainment industry. Kusha Kapila, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Amruta Subhash, Akshay Oberoi, Gulshan Devaiah, Dolly Singh, Ayush Sharma, Tara Sharma and Tillotama Shome were among those who wished Amol on his birthday or reacted to the reel.

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal commented, "Mother + Daddy hard launch is why I pay my internet bills."

Konkona also shared a birthday wish for Amol on her Instagram Stories. Referring to his live show Besharam Aadmi, she wrote, "Happy birthday Besharam."

The actress was last seen in Lust Stories 3.

ALSO READ | Konkona Sen Sharma's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Amol Parashar Has Fans Asking, 'Is This A Hard Launch?'