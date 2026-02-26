Konkona Sen Sharma Slams 'Derogatory' Gay Characters In Bollywood Films: 'We Don't Have Them Until An Issue'

Konkona Sen Sharma is currently gearing up for Netflix's Accused, where she plays a London-based doctor named Geetika in a relationship with another woman, Meera (played by Pratibha Ranta). In a recent conversation, Konkona opened up about how Accused does not treat homosexuality as an "issue", as most projects have done before.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Just Too Filmy, Konkona Sen Sharma said, "We often will not have characters in films who are homosexual unless we are dealing with it as an issue. Or unless, like a few decades back, we are deriving some kind of derogatory humour from it."

She continued, "Even, for example, differently-abled people are not usually portrayed unless that is the issue being discussed. Because our world is not peopled-our world is peopled by default. And the default is often straight, male, Hindi-speaking. Not varied enough."

Accused Trailer

The trailer lays the premises of the lesbian couple Geetika (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Meera (Pratibha Ranta), who are going through a strenuous phase in their relationship. It gets even more tense when Geetika is accused of sexual misconduct at her workplace.

As Netflix unveiled the trailer earlier this month, the logline read, "When a celebrated queer doctor in London is accused of sexual misconduct, her life unravels. Now under a storm of suspicion and scrutiny, her marriage fractures and the truth blurs. Her wife must decide whether to walk away-or fight for the woman the world is turning against. The cast features Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta."

As public scrutiny doubles, Geetika finds herself in a helpless scenario, watching the professional life she has worked on for years crumble around her.

Accused focuses on Geetika balancing her most intimate connections, impacted by how varying perceptions can often hide the truth.