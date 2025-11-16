Ranvir Shorey Confirms Using Dating Apps, Opens Up About Separation From Konkona Sen Sharma

Actor Ranvir Shorey has shared insights into his personal life, including his experiences with dating apps and parenting following his separation. Shorey, who married Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010, finalised their divorce in 2015. The former couple share a 14-year-old son, Haroon.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ranvir Shorey spoke about the idea of staying in touch with former partners.

He said, "You should not be so in touch that it makes your present partner uncomfortable. I am not in favour of that at all. And that means a lot to me. Obviously, if you had a relationship with someone and you bump into them, it's not like you won't even say hi. But I don't think it should get to a point where the ex is also part of the family."

Shorey also admitted that he uses online dating apps and shared his advice on finding good matches.

"Yes, I do use dating apps," the actor said. "Requirements in a match vary from person to person. For me, as a divorced single father, they would be different from what a 30-year-old would have," he added.

Later in the conversation, the Ek Tha Tiger actor reflected on his separation from Konkona Sen Sharma and how it affected his son Haroon.

"I sought separation at the right age for him," Shorey explained. "I had problems even before that. But I waited until he was four years old. I didn't delay it any more because of this exact reason. I felt that later in life, it would have a stronger impact on him."

He added, "I thought four was a good age to initiate this. Because at that age, the child knows who his mother and father are. Also, they are at a more malleable age. If they have to adapt to a new way of life, it is less traumatic, I feel."

Work-wise, Ranvir Shorey will once again step into the shoes of Chote Dawaan in season two of the comedy-drama Bindiya Ke Bahubali. The web series premiered in August on Amazon MX Player.

ALSO READ: Ranvir Shorey On His Equation With Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma: "Bacche Ke Liye Joh Hota Hai Utna He"