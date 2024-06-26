Ranvir Shorey On His Equation With Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma: 'Bacche Ke Liye Joh Hota Hai Utna He'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ranvirshorey)

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 3, in a recent episode of the show, opened up about his equation with his former wife, Konkona Sen Sharma. In the episode, the Aaja Nachle actor was seen having a conversation with Armaan Malik. “Ghar Par toh akela main he hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai.” Ranvir further told Armaan that his son is 13 years old and added, “Aadha time apni maa ke saath aur aadha time mere saath (Half the time with his mother and half with me).” On being asked if he is still in touch with his former wife, Konkana, the actor revealed that they meet because of their son. “Matlab bacche ke liye joh hota hai utna he (It's as much as required for the child),” he said.

Before entering the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey, who is known for staying away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, opened up about the reality show and why he decided to participate.

The actor said, “I did have my reservations about the show. Honestly, I get a call every year, but I haven't been in that frame of mind. This year, my son was going to the USA for a month with his mother and I also did not have any project commitment. Also, I really needed a detox from the screens as I was tired of death-scrolling on social media.”

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey started dating in 2007. The couple got married in 2010, and welcomed their son, Haroon in 2011. In 2015, Konkona and Ranvir announced their separation on X (then Twitter). In her post, Konkona wrote, “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.”

On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma was last seen in the Netflix series Killer Soup. On the other hand, Ranvir Shorey's latest stint was in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.