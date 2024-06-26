Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey And Shivani Kumari In A Mimicry Face-Off. Please Don't Make Us Pick

Ranvir Shorey in a still from the video. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The latest season of the reality show is serving the right dose of drama and entertainment. From YouTuber Armaan Malika's entry with his wives to “vada pav” girl Chandrika Dixit, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is living up to its expectations. Agree? Now, in the latest promo released by the makers on Instagram, we get a glimpse of a fun session between actor Ranvir Shorey and Shivani Kumari. The clip opens to Ranvir who is trying to mimic Shivani in front of the housemates. The mimicry face-off between Ranvir and Shivani is too good to miss.

Earlier in the show, Ranvir Shorey said that he was not happy with the food rules set by "vada pav girl" Chandrika Dixit. Speaking to his co-contestants Armaan Malik, and boxer Neeraj Goyat, Ranvir said, “Mere hisaab se yahi better hoga ki mai yeh sab nahi karu jo jama-vama karna hai kyunki vo Chandrika uske galat matlab nikaal rahi hai. Mai vahi karta hu, jaise sab log kha rahe hai, bat raha hai. Vaise hi khata hu.[In my opinion, it would be better if I don't collect food because Chandrika is misinterpreting it. I do the same as everyone else is doing. That's how I eat.]”

Before entering the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey, who is known for staying away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, opened up about the reality show and why he decided to participate.

The actor said, “I did have my reservations about the show. Honestly, I get a call every year, but I haven't been in that frame of mind. This year, my son was going to the USA for a month with his mother and I also did not have any project commitment. Also, I really needed a detox from the screens as I was tired of death-scrolling on social media.” Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got married in 2010 and welcomed their son, Haroon in 2011.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.